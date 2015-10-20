FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September exports rise 0.6 percent year-on-year: Ministry of Finance
#Business News
October 20, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan September exports rise 0.6 percent year-on-year: Ministry of Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers load containers onto trucks from a cargo ship at a port in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 0.6 percent in September from a year earlier, much slower than the prior month’s gains, reflecting a slowdown in top trading partner China, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The annual rise was less than a 3.4 percent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 3.1 percent growth in the previous month.

Imports fell 11.1 percent in the year to September, versus economists’ median estimate for an 11.7 percent annual decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 114.5 billion yen ($955.60 million), compared with a surplus of 84.4 billion yen seen by economists.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
