Japan November jobless rate steady at 3.5 percent
December 25, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Japan November jobless rate steady at 3.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A businessman rides an escalator at a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate stood at 3.5 percent in November, steady from the previous month, data from the internal affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists’ median forecast of 3.5 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.12 from 1.10 in October, marking the highest job availability since May 1992, separate data from the labor ministry showed.

The number of new job offers rose 1.2 percent in November from the prior month but fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

