Japan August wages dip 0.6 percent year on year: challenge for Abenomics

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese wage earners’ total cash earnings fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, down for two months in a row, government data showed, underscoring the challenge facing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to encourage firms to boost wages to aid economic recovery.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 3.1 percent in the year to August, up for a fifth straight month with a 4.2 percent gain in overtime at manufacturers, but weaker special payments including bonuses dragged down the overall pay.

The data is likely to disappoint Abe, who designed his “Abenomics” policy prescription of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus and pro-growth reforms to create a virtuous circle of consumption, bigger corporate profits, investment and higher wages that ultimately revitalizes growth.

Despite sluggish wages, Abe looks set to raise the sales tax from next April as planned, after confirming a steady economic recovery from readings in the Bank of Japan’s business sentiment survey or “tankan” issued earlier on Tuesday.

Special payments dropped 9.4 percent in August, down for the first time this year, but summer bonuses paid between June and August likely increased from last year, ministry officials said, a sign the benefits of “Abenomics” are spreading slowly.

Still, regular pay slipped 0.4 percent, down for 15 months in a row, the data from the labor ministry showed, suggesting that a sustained rise in wages is far from assured.

“The drop in special payments was probably a one-off thing and the basic picture remains the same that a rise in the number of low-paid part-timers weighs on overall wages,” a ministry official said.

“Even if you look at general employees, wages remain largely flat. The situation is not so bad but not so good either.”

The central bank considers wage growth as crucial in its battle to beat deflation and meet its target of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

