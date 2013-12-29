FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's top business lobby agrees to raise base pay next year: media
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 29, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's top business lobby agrees to raise base pay next year: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers carry building material at a construction site as they rebuild a hospital in Tokyo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s most influential business lobby has agreed to raise workers’ base pay for the first time in six years as the economy gains momentum and corporate earnings improve, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday.

Many economists say an increase in base pay is essential to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge to end 15 years of mild deflation and to help the Bank of Japan meet its 2 percent inflation target.

The Keidanren business lobby will encourage its member companies to raise base pay next year in annual spring wage negotiations, the Asahi reported, citing a draft of the business lobby’s negotiations strategy.

The Keidanren will leave it up to each industry to decide how much it will raise base pay, but its approval of wage hikes could encourage labor unions to request even higher pay and help lift wages throughout the economy.

BOJ officials have expressed some concern that workers’ salaries have been slow to rise this year, so indications that pay will increase next year could make it more likely that the BOJ can meet its inflation target in the two-year time frame allowed for.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.