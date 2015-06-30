FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan real wages continue to fall in May despite tight job market
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 1:39 AM / 2 years ago

Japan real wages continue to fall in May despite tight job market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Office workers are pictured through building windows during dusk in Tokyo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s inflation-adjusted real wages slid in May from a year earlier despite a tightening job market to register a 25th straight month of decline, according to data released on Tuesday.

The data highlights the challenge policymakers face in generating a virtuous cycle, under which rising revenues prompt companies to boost wages so that households increase spending.

Total cash earnings rose 0.6 percent in the year to May, increasing for a second straight month, with regular pay up 0.3 percent, labor ministry data showed.

But inflation-adjusted real wages fell 0.1 percent in May after a revised decline by the same margin in April, the data showed, suggesting that consumer spending will remain weak.

The jobless rate was steady at an 18-year low of 3.3 percent and job availability hit a two-decade high in May, reflecting a steady economic recovery.

But companies, particularly small firms, remain hesitant to raise wages for fear of permanent rises in costs, keeping the rebound in consumption moderate.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, also fell 1.6 percent to mark the third straight month of declines.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
