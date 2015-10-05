Japan's slow wage growth dents consumption outlook, BOJ meetings in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese wage growth slowed in August and summer bonuses fell from last year, a discouraging sign for private consumption that should keep policymakers under pressure to offer more stimulus as fears of a recession grow.

Inflation-adjusted real wages rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, slowing from a revised 0.5 percent gain in July, as nominal wages lag price gains of food and daily necessities, undermining the purchasing power of households.

Special payments - predominantly summer bonuses - rose 0.6 percent, but those paid during a bonus period between June and August were 3.4 percent lower than last year, labor ministry officials said.

The data follows a mixed batch of indicators last week including a surprise drop in factory output and bigger-than-expected household spending growth, highlighting an uneven economic recovery from a second quarter contraction.

Wages are seen as crucial for generating a virtuous growth cycle, especially as policymakers hope companies will spend record profits on investments and salaries, and help boost private consumption that accounts for about 60 percent of the world’s third-biggest economy.

“The data showed household incomes are improving gradually. Wages are not strong enough to drive consumption though,” said Makoto Watanabe, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

“Although corporate profits are rising, companies will grow cautious about boosting salaries and winter bonuses as the economy has stalled and uncertainty grows over the outlook.”

Speculation persists that the Bank of Japan may ease policy further at policy reviews either this week or later this month, especially as the risk of a recession looms large, which if it does happen would further delay a rebound in the economy.

Watanabe said the central bank is likely to stand pat given solid capital spending plans and an improving output gap seen in its tankan survey issued last week.

Some analysts say soft wage data was due in part to change in data sampling adopted earlier this year, which increased weighting of sectors such as retailers and wholesalers who pay relatively lower salaries and bonuses.

Many companies, particularly small firms, have been hesitant to boost wages to avoid marked increases in fixed labor costs.

Total cash earnings rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in August to 272,382 yen ($2,271.36), up for two straight months, the labor ministry data showed on Monday.

Regular pay, which determines base salaries, rose an annual0.5 percent, up for a sixth straight month and marking the fastest rise since February 2008. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose an annual 1.5 percent.

(