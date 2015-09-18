JBIC Watanabe: U.S. economy not strong enough to justify a rate hike

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top currency diplomat who now heads the state-operated lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation, welcomed the Federal Reserve’s decision not to raise interest rates, saying the current U.S. economy and inflation did not justify an increase.

Watanabe echoed caution from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank that hasty U.S. rate hikes would deal a blow to already-slowing emerging markets.

Watanabe, who served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years to 2007, has a broad network with policymakers in and outside of Japan.