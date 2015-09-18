FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBIC Watanabe: U.S. economy not strong enough to justify a rate hike
September 18, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

JBIC Watanabe: U.S. economy not strong enough to justify a rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top currency diplomat who now heads the state-operated lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation, welcomed the Federal Reserve’s decision not to raise interest rates, saying the current U.S. economy and inflation did not justify an increase.

Watanabe echoed caution from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank that hasty U.S. rate hikes would deal a blow to already-slowing emerging markets.

Watanabe, who served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years to 2007, has a broad network with policymakers in and outside of Japan.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

