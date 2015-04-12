Japan March wholesale prices rise 0.7 percent year-on-year

TOKYO (Reuters) - - Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent in the year to March, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 0.4 percent annual increase and follows a 0.4 percent annual increase in February.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier.