FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan November wholesale prices fall 3.6 percent year-on-year
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Japan November wholesale prices fall 3.6 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper looks at packs of vegetables at a market at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 3.6 percent in the year to November, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 3.8 percent annual decrease and follows a 3.8 percent annual decrease in October.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.