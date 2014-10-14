Concerns growing within Japan ruling party over weak yen: lawmaker

Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe attends a luncheon at the Council on Foreign Relations in the Manhattan borough of New York September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TOKYO (Reuters) - Concerns are growing about negative impacts of a weak yen within Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and lawmakers will meet later this month to discuss the issue, one of the legislators said.

Masahiko Shibayama, who heads the party’s treasury and finance division, said it will hold a joint meeting with its cabinet division on the issue, inviting rank-and-file officials from the Bank of Japan and Cabinet Office.

“At our previous meeting (last month), those who worried about a weak yen outnumbered those who wanted it to go further,” Shibayama, one of the supporters of Abe’s reflationary policies dubbed “Abenomics”, told Reuters in an interview.

“We’re going to discuss issues including the future of monetary policy.”

Under Abenomics, the BOJ’s massive monetary stimulus has driven down the yen, boosting exporters’ profits and share prices. But small firms and non-manufacturers are complaining about the pain from a weak yen, which pushes up import costs and squeezes profits, while inflation is outpacing wage gains.

Abe said last week that a weaker yen burdens households and small firms by increasing fuel prices. In contrast, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintains that a weak yen is generally good for the Japanese economy.

If lawmakers’ voices against a weak yen gather momentum, that could complicate monetary policy. The BOJ is in no mood to deploy imminent fresh stimulus, but if it were to ease again, which investors see as necessary to meet its inflation goal, that could weaken the yen further.

Some lawmakers have sought a reversal of monetary stimulus to ease the yen’s depreciation, although mainstream lawmakers and government officials have taken such calls in their stride.

Last week another ruling party lawmaker and one of the architects of Abenomics called for fresh monetary stimulus to accelerate the inflation rate to the BOJ’s 2 percent target in the next fiscal year.

In the past, Japanese politicians tended to pile pressure on the BOJ for further monetary easing to stimulate the economy.

The yen traded at 107.10 to the dollar JPY= on Tuesday, after hitting a six-year low of 110.09 earlier this month.