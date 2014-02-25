FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan sees possible emergence of the El Nino weather pattern this summer
#Environment
February 25, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan sees possible emergence of the El Nino weather pattern this summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday that there was a possible emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, this summer.

El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and drought in different parts of the globe, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.

Japan’s forecast comes after officials in both Australia and the United States have warned of increased chances one will strike this year.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and James Topham; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
