Japan sees possible emergence of the El Nino weather pattern this summer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday that there was a possible emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, this summer.

El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and drought in different parts of the globe, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.

Japan’s forecast comes after officials in both Australia and the United States have warned of increased chances one will strike this year.