Japan PM Abe: Will lose public confidence if retreat from reform

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) is seen between photographers as he poses for a photograph at the start of a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo June 26 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that his government would lose public confidence if it retreated from reform.

Abe’s comment comes after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner won a decisive election victory on Sunday, cementing his grip on power but raising the possibility that he could lose interest in difficult economic reforms and shift focus to his nationalist agenda instead.