'Abenomics' scorecard: successes, failures

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is casting a July 10 election as a referendum on his reflationary "Abenomics" policy and his decision to delay a sales tax hike.

Here are key economic figures after Abe's Liberal Democratic Party took power late in Dec. 2012 and during the tenure of the former Democratic Party of Japan between mid-Sept. 2009 and late Dec. 2012. For graphic, please click on tmsnrt.rs/28Lz4ky

WHAT HAS IMPROVED

former-DPJ Abe's LDP

(mid-Sept.2009- (late Dec. 2012-)

late-Dec. 2012)

- Dollar/yen: Y75.31-94.99 Y84.80-125.86

(Latest: Y100.60)

- Nikkei: 8,135-11,408 10,107-20,952

(Latest:15,106.98)

2012 2015

- Employment: 55.04 mln 56.40 mln

- Female employment: 23.57 mln 24.74 mln

- Jobs-applicants ratio: 0.80 1.20

Spring 2012 Spring 2015

- wage increase: 1.78 pct 2.38 pct

(including seniority-based wage rises)

- Corporate profits:

April-June 2010 April-June 2015

13.3 trln yen 20.3 trln yen

(record high)

- Foreign visitors: 2012 2015

8.36 mln 19.74 mln

WHAT HAS FALTERED

(average) former-DPJ Abe's LDP

- Real GDP: 2.0 pct 0.6 pct

- Capital spending: 2.7 pct 1.4 pct

- Private Consumption: 1.8 pct -0.1 pct

- Core CPI: Dec 2012 May 2016

-0.2 pct -0.4 pct

2012 2015

- Regular employment: 33.40 mln 33.04 mln

- Potential growth rate

April 2012 April 2016

around 0.5 pct 0.0-0.5 pct

************************************************************

FISCAL RECONSTRUCTION

FY2012 FY2015 FY2020

(yen) (estimate*)

- Tax revenue:

43.9 trln 56.3 trln 69.1 trln

- Expenditure: 97.1 trln 99.7 trln 115.1 trln

- Nominal GDP: 474.8 trln 503.1 trln 592.0 trln

- Primary balance: -30.6 trln -16.6 trln -6.5 trln

- Govt debt ratio to GDP:

188.1 pct 197.5 pct 185.5 pct

*Estimated figures for 2020 by the Cabinet Office do not reflect impacts from a sales tax delay and the BOJ's negative interest rates.

Sources: The Japanese government, the Bank of Japan, Japan National Tourism Organization