TOKYO (Reuters) - A new Japanese government headed by Liberal Democratic Party leader Shinzo Abe will draft a supplementary budget of up to 10 trillion yen ($120 billion) for the fiscal year to next March to boost the economy, Kyodo news agency said, quoting sources close to the matter.

The conservative LDP won a landslide victory over the ruling Democratic Party of Japan in Sunday’s election for Japan’s powerful lower house of parliament.