Japan PM says not so easy to revise constitution, wants deeper debate

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it would not be easy to revise Japan's constitution, a day after a resounding election victory opened the door for a possible revision of the charter that was adopted after World War Two.

Abe's coalition and allies obtained two-thirds of the seats in the upper house of parliament which, with the ruling bloc's super majority in the lower house, could allow them to revise the document.

However, Abe told a news conference this would not be so easy and debate had to be deepened.