a year ago
Japan PM says not so easy to revise constitution, wants deeper debate
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 5:42 AM / a year ago

Japan PM says not so easy to revise constitution, wants deeper debate

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L), who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles with LDP policy chief Tomomi Inada (R), Secretary-General Sadakazu Tanigaki (2nd R) and Vice-President Masahiko Komura as they put a rosette on the name of a candidate who is expected to win the upper house election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2016.Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it would not be easy to revise Japan's constitution, a day after a resounding election victory opened the door for a possible revision of the charter that was adopted after World War Two.

Abe's coalition and allies obtained two-thirds of the seats in the upper house of parliament which, with the ruling bloc's super majority in the lower house, could allow them to revise the document.

However, Abe told a news conference this would not be so easy and debate had to be deepened.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
