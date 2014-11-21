FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe dissolves lower house of parliament for snap election
November 21, 2014 / 4:24 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe dissolves lower house of parliament for snap election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) arrives for a lower house plenary session at the parliament in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament’s lower house for an election on Friday, seeking a fresh mandate for his struggling Abenomics revival strategy just two years after he returned to power promising that “Japan is Back”.

The speaker of the lower house read the dissolution proclamation to a plenary session of the chamber.

No election for parliament’s lower house needed to be held until late 2016. But Abe is hoping to cement his grip on power before his support ratings, now below 40 percent in some surveys but still sturdy by Japanese standards, slip further.

The date of the election, expected to be on Dec. 14, will officially be set at a cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher

