Japan PM's coalition gets majority in upper house: exit polls
July 21, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan PM's coalition gets majority in upper house: exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks to voters atop a van during a campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc won a convincing victory in an upper house election on Sunday, media exit polls showed, giving the hawkish leader a mandate for his recipe to revive the economy, while ending a political deadlock and setting the stage for Japan’s first stable government since 2006.

Abe, who returned to power after his Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition’s big win in a December lower house poll, has said he will stay focused on fixing the economy with his “Abenomics” mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and structural reforms.

But some business leaders and others with a stake in Japan’s revival worry that Abe will weaken his resolve for reform in the face of a resurgent LDP, or shift to focus on the conservative agenda that has long been central to his ideology: revising the post-war pacifist constitution and recasting Tokyo’s wartime history with a less apologetic tone.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
