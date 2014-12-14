Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc keeps two-thirds majority in election: exit polls

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition won a massive victory in Sunday’s election, media exit polls showed, in a vote the Japanese leader has dubbed a referendum on his reflationary recipe for reviving the world’s third-biggest economy.

Exit polls showed the coalition would win a two-thirds majority in the 475-seat lower house, but Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party fell short of such a “super-majority” on its own.

Abe, 60, called the election two years early in order to obtain a fresh mandate for his “Abenomics” strategy of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms after his decision to put off an unpopular sales tax rise next year for fear it would derail a recovery already in doubt.

Abe could use the big win - which appears to have come on the back of rock-bottom turnout - to push ahead with painful economic reforms, analysts say, but might instead turn more attention to his conservative agenda that includes revising Japan’s pacifist constitution to ease limits on the military.