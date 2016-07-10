Japan ruling bloc wins landslide in upper house: exit polls

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's upper house that the Japanese leader has cast as a referendum on his "Abenomics" revival policies, media exit polls showed.

The coalition and friendly parties also won the two-thirds "super majority" that could allow them to begin the process of revising Japan's postwar, pacifist constitution, some TV exit polls showed.

Half the seats in the 242-member upper house were contested.