FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan ruling bloc wins landslide in upper house: exit polls
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

Japan ruling bloc wins landslide in upper house: exit polls

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe (C) and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (L) wave to voters on the last day of campaigning for the July 10 upper house election in Tokyo, Japan July 9, 2016.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's upper house that the Japanese leader has cast as a referendum on his "Abenomics" revival policies, media exit polls showed.

The coalition and friendly parties also won the two-thirds "super majority" that could allow them to begin the process of revising Japan's postwar, pacifist constitution, some TV exit polls showed.

Half the seats in the 242-member upper house were contested.

reporting by Linda Sieg; editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.