Japan LDP policy chief Inada calls for changing pacifist constitution

TOKYO (Reuters) - The policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday called for changing the nation's pacifist constitution after the ruling coalition won a landslide victory in an election for parliament's upper house.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition and like-minded parties also got the two-thirds "super majority" needed to try to revise the post-war constitution for the first time, some TV exit polls showed, although others only said it was within their grasp.

"Our party is one that calls for reforming the constitution," said Tomomi Inada, policy chief of the leading Liberal Democratic Party, after the polls closed.

"Our party has already submitted a draft for reforming the constitution."