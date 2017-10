Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), casts his ballot during Japan's general election at a polling station in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is likely to quit as leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) after the ruling party was trounced in a national election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK quoted a party executive as saying.

The conservative main opposition Liberal Democratic Party will return to power after being defeated by the Democrats three years ago.