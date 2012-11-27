Factbox: Japan ruling party's policy platform for December poll

(Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Democratic Party (DPJ), unveiled its election manifesto on Tuesday, vowing to defend the nation’s interests with “cool-headed” and “practical” diplomacy to contrast with the hawkish rhetoric of its main opposition rivals.

Following are key points from the DPJ’s campaign platform:

FOREIGN POLICY AND SECURITY

- Promote “cool-headed” and “practical” foreign diplomacy and defense, and deepen an alliance between Japan and the United States.

- Do utmost to protect Japanese territory by expanding and strengthening guarding and surveillance carried out mainly by Japan’s Coast Guard.

- Strengthen relationships with countries of the Asia-Pacific region such as China, Korea, ASEAN nations, India, Australia and Russia.

ECONOMY

- Compile a large-scale extra budget at the beginning of 2013 for seamless economic policy to beat deflation and boost the economy.

- Aim to achieve average annual nominal economic growth of about 3 percent and real growth of 2 percent by the fiscal year 2020/21 by focusing on green energy, healthcare and agriculture areas, and speeding up trade partnerships to tap growing overseas markets.

- Continue regulatory and institutional reforms in areas such as energy, healthcare and farming.

- Set up an environment where corporations including small-and-medium-sized firms can develop business by reviewing tax system, regulations and support for locating.

- Do the utmost to beat deflation in cooperation with the Bank of Japan based on the joint statement issued in October 2012. Aim to beat deflation by the fiscal year 2014/15.

- Take decisive steps against excessive yen’s strength and rapid currency moves reflecting the view sharp yen rises are harmful to the economy.

- Speed up reconstruction in the areas hit by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis by strengthening the reconstruction agency, special economic zones and through subsidies.

- Allocate all the revenue from sales tax increases to financing of the social security while adopting measures to ease the burden imposed on low-income earners.

- Halve Japan’s primary budget deficits by the fiscal 2015/16 and achieve primary a budget surplus by fiscal 2020/21.

SPENDING CUTS AND SAVINGS

- Introduce a law that will require ministries and government agencies to carry out annual reviews of public projects with the view of cutting wasteful spending.

- Reduce the number of parliamentary seats by cutting 75 of 480 lower house seats and 40 in the 242-member upper house during the next ordinary parliamentary session.

TRADE

- Pursue the U.S.-led free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), in parallel with free trade among Japan, Korea and China, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

- In doing so, protect Japan’s agriculture, food safety and universal health-care system based on a premise to protect national interests.

ENERGY POLICY

- Employ all the policy resources available to make it possible to put an end to nuclear power generation by the 2030s.

- Deregulate the utility sector including possibly “unbundling” regional utilities’ control of power generation and transmission of electricity.

- Compile a plan within 2012 to secure safe decommissioning of nuclear reactors damaged by the natural disaster and thorough safety checks of nuclear reactors which Japan restarted after the disaster.