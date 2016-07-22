Magic marker! Japanese pen lights up artwork

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese startup has developed a pen that can bring pictures to life using a silver quick drying ink that conducts electricity.

The "Circuit Marker" allows users to draw an electric circuit that can withstand up to 100 volts. The circuits are capable of lighting lamps and powering motors.

Inventors AgIC demonstrated the pen by drawing a series of buildings on electronic-embedded paper that lit up to make a small 3D town, complete with street lights and a moving car.

"Traditionally electric circuits are solid and thick and it was very difficult to be put up across the walls or the floor. However, with our Circuit Marker you can simply draw it," Shinya Shimizu, CEO of the startup, told Reuters.

The pen costs $14.99 and a sheet of the required A4-size paper is $37.49. A crowdfunding backed campaign also helped with the development of an eraser pen.

Shimizu believed the items would help startup companies with the development of prototypes.

"With our company we only need to draw it, making it much easier to try new creative ideas," Shimizu said.