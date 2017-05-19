FILE PHOTO: Soma city mayor Hidekiyo Tachiya explains damage at an area which was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, to Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (C), in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, about 50km from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, May 11, 2011, on the two-month anniversary of the quake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito declares the opening of the extraordinary session of parliament in Tokyo September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) talks to an evacuee at a relocation center for people who fled their houses because of radiation fear by the March 11 tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, May 11, 2011, two months after the massive earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Empress Michiko tries to get a bee out of the hair of Japan's Emperor Akihito during a tour at the Institute of Ocean Sciences in Victoria, British Columbia, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito waits for the arrival of German President Christian Wulff at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police escorted landau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa July 6 , 2009. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers who gathered at the Imperial Palace to mark his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Emperor Akihito pledges to observe the Constitution of Japan during the ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne on November 12, 1990. REUTERS/Handout/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (L), flanked by Empress Michiko (2nd L), leads his royal family members Crown Prince Naruhito (4th R), Crown Princess Masako (R), Prince Akishino (behind Naruhito), Princess Kiko (behind Masako) and their daughter Princess Mako to greet guests during the annual spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd R) and the royal family members, (R-L) Empress Michiko, Crown Princess Masako, Crown Prince Naruhito, Prince Akishino, Princess Kako, Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito, ride on a solar-powered small locomotive as they visit Kodomonokuni, or Children's Land, marking the 50th anniversary of the royal marriage of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, in Yokohama near Tokyo, December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Shuji Kajiyama/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko wave to well-wishers as they listen to the Imperial Guard music band's performance in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary in the Imperial Palace compound in Tokyo April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Katsumi Kasahara/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) exchanges smiles with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, in this handout photo taken September 29, 2015 and released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters/File photo

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Emperor Akihito (front, 3rd L) and Empress Michiko (front, 4th L) smile with their family members (front L-R) Crown Princess Masako, Crown Prince Naruhito, Prince Akishino, Prince Hisahito and Princess Kiko, (back L-R) Princess Aiko, Princess Mako and Princess Kako during a family photo session for the New Year at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, in this handout picture taken November 15, 2015 and released on January 1, 2016 by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters/File photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko leave after praying at the altar of late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of the Emperor, in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool/File Photo

TOKYO Japan's cabinet approved a bill on Friday that would allow Emperor Akihito to step down, paving the way for the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in nearly two centuries.

The 83-year-old emperor, who has had heart surgery and prostate cancer treatment, said in rare public remarks last year he feared age might make it hard for him to fulfill his duties.

Akihito has sought to soothe the wounds at home and abroad of World War Two, which was fought in his father Hirohito's name, and to bring the imperial family closer to the Japanese people. He will be succeeded by Crown Prince Naruhito, 57.

The bill will be sent to parliament, where lawmakers are aiming to pass it before the current session ends next month.

"The government hopes for the smooth passage of the legislation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

While no definite plan for an abdication has been confirmed, media have said it will likely take place in late 2018, which would mark nearly 30 full years on the throne for the emperor.

Abdication is not possible under current law and the last time an emperor stepped down was in 1817.

The bill is one-off legislation that would allow only Akihito to step down, with no provisions for future emperors.

It also makes no reference to the controversial issue of changing the system to allow women to inherit the throne, or to stay in the imperial family upon marriage, Japanese media said, although political parties are discussing a separate resolution on the topic.

Both steps have been suggested as ways to deal with a shortage of male heirs and a shrinking pool of royals generally, a problem thrust back into the limelight this week, with news that Akihito's eldest granddaughter will marry a commoner, after which she too must become a commoner.

There are only four heirs in the line of succession - Akihito's two middle-aged sons, Akihito's octogenarian brother, and Hisahito, the 10-year-old son of Akihito's younger son. [tmsnrt.rs/2b7dWHn]

The crown prince has one teenage daughter, Aiko, who cannot inherit the throne.

In 2005, with hopes for a male heir fading, then-prime minister Junichiro Koizumi prepared to challenge a 1947 law limiting succession to male descendants of an emperor. But the proposal was shelved after Hisahito was born the next year.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert Birsel)