Japanese Empress Michiko recovering from acute bronchitis
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 12:57 AM / in 10 months

Japanese Empress Michiko recovering from acute bronchitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko read a book at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 23, 2016. Mandatory credit AFP Photo/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Empress Michiko, 82, who was diagnosed with acute bronchitis last week, has recovered sufficiently to resume official duties, an official at the Imperial Household Agency said on Monday.

The empress, who suffered a slight fever and cough, canceled a planned appearance at a karate event on Sunday and rested at her residence in the Imperial Palace.

“But she was able to take part in her official duties today,” the official added.

She has had a cough since November and had an X-ray examination this month, but no abnormality was found, media said.

The spouse of reigning Emperor Akihito was the first commoner to marry into the Japanese imperial family, in 1959.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

