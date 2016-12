Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko read a book at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 23, 2016. Mandatory credit AFP Photo/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Empress Michiko, 82, was diagnosed with acute bronchitis last Friday after suffering a slight fever and cough, an official at the Imperial Household Agency said on Monday.

The empress canceled a planned appearance at a karate event on Sunday and rested at her residence in the Imperial Palace, according to the official

She has had a cough since November and had an X-ray examination early this month but no abnormality was found, local media said.

The empress is the first commoner to marry into the Japanese imperial family when she wed Akihito in 1959.

