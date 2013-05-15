Factbox: Three-stage reform of Japan's electricity market

TOKYO (Reuters) - The government last month submitted legislation to parliament to overhaul Japan’s electricity sector, which is dominated by regional monopolies that control all aspects of power generation and transmission, to try to cut costs and give consumers a choice of suppliers.

The reforms will be carried out in three phases from 2015 to around 2020. Legislation will be needed at each stage but the bill before parliament lays out the plans or so-called roadmap.

Below are the main points of the legislation, which was drawn up after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 exposed failings in the industry and led to a rise in electricity prices for many consumers.

- To launch a nationwide power grid operator in around 2015, with the authority to monitor power demand/supply, and to order energy companies to provide electricity to the grid when necessary to ensure stable supply.

- To establish a new electricity regulator in around 2015 to maintain steady supply and keep competition fair. Currently, the trade and industry ministry oversees the sector.

- To submit legislation next year for opening up the retail power business in the second stage of reform around 2016. Regional power utilities are the sole providers of power to households and other small-lot users in their service areas at the moment. The large-lot power business has been liberalized.

- To submit a bill in 2015 at the earliest, requiring regional monopolies to spin off transmission and distribution operations into separate subsidiaries in the third stage in around 2018-2020.

- To abolish all price controls by around 2018-2020.

- To review the timing of the complete liberalization of power bills if implementation is shown to undermine stability of supply, raise the risk of unfair competition or hurt the interests of users.