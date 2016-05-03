EU's Juncker says confident can seal Japan trade deal by year end

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday he was confident that the European Union and Japan could seal a free trade agreement by the end of the year.
The EU and Japan launched negotiations in March 2013 and held a 16th round of talks in Japan last month.
“Our negotiations have progressed, but now we must finish the job,” Juncker told reporters before holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.
“I am confident we can do this before the end of this year. Our agreement will not only boost growth and jobs in Europe and Japan but also send a positive signal to the rest of the world”
