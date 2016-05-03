FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says confident can seal Japan trade deal by year end
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says confident can seal Japan trade deal by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(From L to R) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker talk to the media before a working dinner at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday he was confident that the European Union and Japan could seal a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

The EU and Japan launched negotiations in March 2013 and held a 16th round of talks in Japan last month.

“Our negotiations have progressed, but now we must finish the job,” Juncker told reporters before holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.

“I am confident we can do this before the end of this year. Our agreement will not only boost growth and jobs in Europe and Japan but also send a positive signal to the rest of the world”

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.