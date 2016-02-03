FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese ward off evil spirits at bean-throwing festival
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 3, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Japanese ward off evil spirits at bean-throwing festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tokyo - Thousands of people threw beans to ward off evil spirits and bring luck at Tokyo’s Zojoji temple on Wednesday during a festival to mark the eve of spring according to the lunar calendar.

During the ancient, annual festival the roasted soybeans are tossed during ceremonies known as mame maki that are held at shrines and temples throughout the country.

“We throw the beans to kick out the demons so the good luck can come in,” said Reiko Sasaki, a Buddhist priest at the temple.

After the ceremony if people eat the number of beans equal to their age it will bring them good health for the year, according to Japanese tradition.         

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.