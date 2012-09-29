Fire fighter killed in Japan chemical plant explosion

TOKYO (Reuters) - One fire fighter was killed after a chemical tank explosion at Nippon Shokubai Co’s Himeji plant in western Japan on Saturday afternoon, a local fire department official said.

An acrylic acid storage residue tank exploded around 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT), and the fire later spread to another acrylic acid tank and a toluene tank at the plant, the official said.

In total two explosions occurred at the plant, killing a 28-year-old fire fighter and injuring about 30 people, the official added.

Nippon Shokubai is one of the world’s biggest makers of acrylic acid, used in baby diapers.