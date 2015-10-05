France asks for Japan participation in nuclear reshuffle

TOKYO (Reuters) - France has invited Japan’s nuclear industry to take part in the reorganisation of its own nuclear sector, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday.

French state-controlled utility EDF agreed in July to buy between 51 and 75 percent of French nuclear giant Areva’s reactor-making subsidiary Areva NP and said it would look for partners to buy a minority stake.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said in September it was in talks Areva about possibly taking a stake in Areva NP, which has been struggling since the Fukushima disaster in 2011 hurt demand worldwide for nuclear reactors.

Valls told reporters in Tokyo he made the proposal to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe did not comment publicly on whether he had responded to the invitation. He told reporters Japan and France have been world leaders in the nuclear industry and that Japan intended to contribute to safety improvements by sharing lessons learned from the accident at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

A source familiar with the situation said EDF was talking with Japanese and Chinese investors about selling them part of Areva NP but the talks were at a very early stage.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Areva are already working together under their Atmea joint venture to design the 1,100 megawatt Atmea1 reactor, using technology from Areva’s EPR reactor and MHI’s APWR reactor.

They have signed a contract with a Japanese-led consortium to build four Atmea1 units in Turkey.

The Atmea, which only exists on paper, would be smaller than Areva’s flagship 1,650 MW EPR, whose construction has suffered delays and cost overruns in France and Finland.

EDF plans to build two EPRs in Hinkley Point, Britain, in a consortium with Chinese utilities China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). It also plans to help its Chinese partners build a China-designed Hualong reactor in Britain.

Industry insiders say it could be difficult to have Chinese and Japanese investors in the same company in such a strategic industry.

A French government source told Reuters what is being explored is an entry of Mitsubishi in the capital of Areva NP and the remaining Areva business, which will be focused on uranium mining, reactor fuel and nuclear waste recycling.

The source said the French government is open to letting both Japanese and Chinese investors in, but is not sure whether the two would agree to cohabit.