FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan FSA to take action against two Korean banks for compliance problems
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
June 10, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Japan FSA to take action against two Korean banks for compliance problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator said it is taking administrative action against the Tokyo branches of South Korea’s Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea, citing problems with their credit risk management and compliance.

The Financial Services Agency said on Wednesday that it found that some former managers at both banks made inappropriate loans, such as extending loans to multiple subsidiaries of the same corporate group above the approval limit.

It also said the banks lacked adequate measures to prevent transactions with “anti-social forces”, a term used to describe organized crime.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.