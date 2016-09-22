FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Finance Ministry, FSA, BOJ to discuss market issues after BOJ, U.S. Fed meetings
September 22, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Japan's Finance Ministry, FSA, BOJ to discuss market issues after BOJ, U.S. Fed meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry, Financial Services Agency and the Bank Of Japan will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss market issues in the wake of policy decisions from the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, the agencies said.

They will discuss issues in global financial markets, the agencies said in a statement, starting at 0500 GMT (01:00 a.m. EDT). Such meetings are not routinely scheduled, but neither are they considered unusual.

The BOJ added a long-term interest rate target to its massive asset-buying program on Wednesday, overhauling its policy framework and recommitting to reaching its 2 percent inflation target as quickly as possible.

On the same day, the Fed left interest rates unchanged but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labor market improved.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

