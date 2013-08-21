FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says 'shocked' by continuing Japan radiation leaks
August 21, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

China says 'shocked' by continuing Japan radiation leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers wearing protective suits and masks operate a soil improvement work site of the shore barrier to stop radioactive water from leaking into the sea, near the No.1 and No.2 reactor buildings of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, in this photo released by Kyodo July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was “shocked” that Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant was still leaking radioactive water two years after it was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China “hopes that the Japanese side can earnestly take effective steps to put an end to the negative impact of the after-effects of the Fukushima nuclear accident”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement faxed to Reuters.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait

