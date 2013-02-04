FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan GPIF says to sell 27 pct fewer assets in 2013/14
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Japan GPIF says to sell 27 pct fewer assets in 2013/14

Chikafumi Hodo, Takaya Yamaguchi

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s biggest public pension fund with a $1.2 trillion portfolio of mostly Japanese government bonds, plans to sell 26.6 percent fewer assets to pay pensions in 2013/14 than in this fiscal year.

GPIF Chairman Takahiro Mitani told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the fund, which controls assets worth more than the Mexican economy, will review its long-term investment target and portfolio allocation model around April.

The review should include a discussion of the investment strategy towards Japanese government bonds, which form two-thirds of GPIF’s portfolio, Mitani said, as yields on 10-year JGBs were languishing at around 0.8 percent.

The fund plans to raise about 4.7 trillion yen for pension payouts for the next financial year starting in April, down from the planned 6.4 trillion yen during the current year, he said.

The former Bank of Japan executive also said that he did not think Japan’s equity market was overheating, despite a near 30 percent climb since mid-November, and that foreign investors’ perceptions of the Japanese market had improved since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power in December.

“Regarding the question on whether or not Japanese shares are near their top, I would say I don’t think so,” Mitani said.

Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.