Japan's GPIF expected to announce increase in stock holdings: Nikkei
#Deals
October 30, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Japan’s GPIF expected to announce increase in stock holdings: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is expected to announce an increase its holdings of domestic and foreign stocks to 25 percent each, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The $1.2 trillion GPIF public pension fund, considered a bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors, said it would cut its weighting of Japanese government bond funds to 35 percent from the current level of about 60 percent, and boost its holdings of both domestic and foreign equities, thereby allocating 50 percent of its portfolio to equities, according to Nikkei.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pressed the GPIF to invest more in risk assets to meet the needs of Japan’s aging population.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

