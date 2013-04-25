FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: List of Japan's state-backed investment funds
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 4 years

Factbox: List of Japan's state-backed investment funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has injected an additional $3.2 billion into state-backed funds that invest in Japanese companies since he came into office following a December election win.

The following is a breakdown of the funds and their lending capacity:

Since Abe took office:

- The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) has launched a new 150 billion yen fund.

- Agriculture, forestry and fisheries ministry fund has been set up with 46 billion yen to invest in innovation, value-chains and corporate expansion.

- The Innovation Network Corporation of Japan has received an additional 124 billion yen in funds.

- Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan, which last year was renamed the Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan (REVIC), has received an additional 3 billion yen in funds.

- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry might create the “Cool Japan Fund,” which would have about 60 billion yen in funds.

Notes:

** REVIC can borrow as much as 1 trillion yen this fiscal year. The borrowing is guaranteed by the government.

** The INCJ can borrow 1.8 trillion yen this fiscal year and also carries a government guarantee.

($1=99.38 yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
