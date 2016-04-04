FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan coordinating G7 members to emphasize on fiscal spending: newspaper
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Japan coordinating G7 members to emphasize on fiscal spending: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk on a street in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Making preparations with other governments for a Group of Seven summit next month, Japan has sought to emphasize the role of fiscal spending in countering deepening uncertainty over the global outlook, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

Monetary policy and structural reforms will also be discussed at the May 26/27 summit in Japan, the report said.

Japan is expected to strengthen its own policies to lift an economy that has been flirting with recession including steps to spur consumer spending.

Utilization of a possible extra budget for fiscal year that began this month and an increase in tax revenue will be the main pillars for the new economic strategy, Sankei said.

The government will also assess how the economy responds to determine whether to delay a sales tax increase planned for April next year, Sankei said.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.