September 16, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Virtual reality in spotlight at Tokyo Game Show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Game Show kicked off on Thursday, with immersive virtual reality technology taking the spotlight in the industry exhibition event.

A number of booths offering visitors the chance to experience virtual reality (VR) are lining the halls of this year's gaming show taking place at Japan's Makuhari Messe convention center.

"I think VR makes gaming more of a experience," Matthew Smith, a senior editor at web magazine Engadget, said. "I think it puts you deeper inside a game, deeper inside a universe or a situation that you've never imagined before."

Organizers say 614 companies and groups are exhibiting at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which runs until Sept. 18.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
