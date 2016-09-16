A man tries out a robot arm in the shape of the video game 'Figureheads' robot character at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man plays Wargaming.net's VR game video at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play video game 'Final Fantasy XV' at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play video games on mobile phone-shaped screens at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sega's hostess poses for photographers at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play the video game 'Final Fantasy XV' at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man touches a mannequin as he tries out a M2 Co.Ltd's 'E-mote' system as the monitor shows the image from the VR device at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man rects as he tries out a M2 Co.Ltd's 'E-mote' system at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sega logos are pictured at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A costume player poses in front of Bandai Namco Holdings' logo at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sony's Xperia mobile phones are displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Promotional staff wearing the costumes of game publisher 6waves' game characters pose on a stage at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Promotional staff wearing the costumes of game publisher 6waves' game characters pose on a stage at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO The Tokyo Game Show kicked off on Thursday, with immersive virtual reality technology taking the spotlight in the industry exhibition event.

A number of booths offering visitors the chance to experience virtual reality (VR) are lining the halls of this year's gaming show taking place at Japan's Makuhari Messe convention center.

"I think VR makes gaming more of a experience," Matthew Smith, a senior editor at web magazine Engadget, said. "I think it puts you deeper inside a game, deeper inside a universe or a situation that you've never imagined before."

Organizers say 614 companies and groups are exhibiting at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which runs until Sept. 18.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)