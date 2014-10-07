Japan GPIF portfolio shift delayed until Nov or later: sources

Japan's new Labour, Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.2 trillion public pension fund, the world’s largest, will delay a highly anticipated decision on shifting its portfolio allocations to November or later, people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

The asset reallocation by the Government Pension Investment Fund was initially expected for early this month.

The giant fund is still expected to increase its buying of Tokyo stocks and cut its Japanese government bond weighting.

But one source told Reuters the final decision will come between mid-November and mid-December. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the decision would likely be delayed until November.

Besides having a war chest bigger than the annual output of Mexico’s economy, the fund’s allocation plan is considered a bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors.

Market participants said the delay would not matter as long as the policy of shifting toward stocks remained unchanged.

“The basic direction that the GPIF is taking is important, which is to increase risk assets from bonds,” said Hisao Matsuura, senior strategist at Nomura Securities. “Filling its stewardship responsibilities will also contribute to the value and growth of companies.”

The delay follows the insistence by Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, whose ministry oversees GPIF, on prioritizing governance reform for the fund over the asset reallocation.

“Management reform and governance reform ... are both important,” Shiozaki told parliament on Friday.

A GPIF spokesman said the fund “is now dealing with the review of its model portfolio, so we are not able to respond at this time on such matters as the timing of the announcement.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pressing GPIF to invest more in risk assets with higher yields and less in domestic bonds that earn razor-thin returns to meet the growing pension needs of the fast-greying population.

But Abe said last week that the review of the nation’s public pension fund portfolio is aimed at achieving stable resources rather than boosting stock prices.

In August people with knowledge of the allocation review said the fund planned to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent from the current 12 percent target and cut the JGB target to around 40 percent from 60 percent.

This plan is one of the alternatives that the GPIF Investment Committee began debating at a meeting on Friday, sources said.