FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idemitsu, founding family set date for talks on Showa Shell deal: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 5, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Idemitsu, founding family set date for talks on Showa Shell deal: lawyer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and its founding family will meet next week on the family’s opposition to Japan’s second-biggest refiner’s plan to buy smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, the office of the family’s lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Shosuke Idemitsu, 88, the son of founder Sazo Idemitsu, publicly objected to the plan at a meeting last week in what was an unusual intervention in Japan’s staid corporate world.

The former president and now honorary chairman is leading the family against the plan, which includes the purchase of Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s 33.3 percent stake.

The family has said it sees no chance of compromise on the issue, and the meeting next Monday afternoon in Tokyo - the first since Shosuke Idemitsu voiced opposition publicly through his lawyer - was arranged at the request of Idemitsu Kosan, the office of the family’s lawyer Takujiro Hamada said.

The family’s 33.92 percent stake is large enough to veto the plan when it comes up for consideration at a special meeting expected later this year.

An Idemitsu spokesman said the talks are part of continuing communication with the founding family.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.