Japan LDP policy chief calls for spending cap, warns of weak-yen pain

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must set some form of spending cap and avoid relying on overly optimistic tax revenue estimates in crafting a plan to curb its massive public debt, the policy chief of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Wednesday.

Tomomi Inada, who represents the party’s stance on key policy issues, also warned that excessive currency moves were undesirable and that policymakers must be mindful of the pain a weak yen inflicts on households and small companies.

Reflecting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pro-growth approach, the government’s top economic council opposes setting a spending cap for fear that doing so could hurt a fragile economy.

But Inada warned that Japan won’t be able to achieve its fiscal reform target unless it set guidelines on how to curb social welfare spending - and at what pace.

“We, as a ruling party, share the government’s view that Japan cannot achieve fiscal reform without solid economic growth,” Inada said in an interview ahead of a Reuters “Newsmaker” event attended by financial market professionals.

“But in order to proceed with social welfare reform, we need to set some numerical target,” she said.

Inada, who is among Abe’s closest aides, surprised policymakers when a party panel she heads issued on Tuesday a proposal urging the government to take intensive spending reforms to rein in Japan’s huge debt.

Inada dismissed the view that there was a rift between the LDP and Abe’s administration.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a numerical spending cap for each year,” she said, suggesting that there was room to negotiate a middle ground.

WEAK YEN PAIN

In a news conference following the interview, Inada stressed anew the need to proceed with fiscal reforms, warning that there was no guarantee long-term interest rates will stay low forever.

“There’s a chance Japan’s finances will go bust via a spike in interest rates” unless it achieves its target of turning the primary budget to a surplus by fiscal 2020, she said.

On currencies, Inada declined to comment on whether further yen falls could be undesirable for the economy, saying only that rapid exchange-rate moves were undesirable.

But she said the yen has reversed what she saw as excessive rises when the opposition Democratic Party of Japan was in power until late 2012.

“The yen was too strong when the Democratic Party was in power. Japan has now emerged from that situation,” she said.

“We must be mindful of the pain small and local firms are feeling as raw material costs rise (due to a weak yen),” she added.