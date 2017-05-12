FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Inpex sees minimal cost overrun on Ichthys LNG project
May 12, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Inpex sees minimal cost overrun on Ichthys LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp sees minimal cost overruns on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Australia because of a start-up delay, a senior executive said on Friday.

The cost overrun could be up to a few percent if any, and there would be no material impact to the project, Inpex's Senior Managing Executive Officer Masahiro Murayama told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's full-year earnings results.

Inpex two weeks ago delayed the Ichthys start by up to six months from its original target of the third quarter this year, citing delays in the installation of offshore production facilities.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

