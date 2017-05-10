Tokio Marine to boost investment in U.S. credit products

A sign of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of foreign credit products this fiscal year with a focus on long-term U.S. corporate debt, an investment planning official at the firm said on Tuesday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Insurance is a unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc with about 9.2 trillion yen ($81.01 billion) in assets.

As rising hedge costs make foreign government bond investment unattractive, the insurer plans to invest more than 100 billion yen mainly in foreign credit products to hunt for higher yields, Shuntaro Take, head of portfolio investment, told Reuters in an interview.

For the year through March 2018, it plans to allocate some funds from its asset liability management portfolio to invest about a total of 2 trillion yen with a focus in high-yield, long-term foreign credit products.

"We will be investing in credit assets with solid spreads, mainly in U.S. corporate bonds by outsourcing the task to our subsidiary Delphi as it has expertise in the field," Take said.

Tokio Marine bought U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group [DFGI.UL] in 2012.

The insurer aims to invest a total of 220 billion yen in such assets through Delphi. At the end of March 2017, it likely invested 130 billion yen already, Take said.

"We plan to invest another 90 billion yen through Delphi this fiscal year. At the same time, we will be investing by ourselves in European corporate bonds yielding 100 basis points or more," Take said, without elaborating on how much the firm plans to invest in European credit products.

With Emmanuel Macron elected president of France, political risks in the euro zone have receded, Take added.

The insurer does not plan to increase holdings of domestic bonds as their yields remain unattractive.

Tokio Marine likely cut holdings of domestic stocks by 100 billion yen in the last fiscal year and it plans to trim the same amount this fiscal year.

Many Japanese insurers have been slowly unwinding their cross-holdings of shares, recognizing the risk they pose to their financial health.

The firm expects the dollar to stand at 118 yen at the end of this fiscal year. On Tuesday, it traded at 113.33 yen. Take expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in June and September on the back of a solid U.S. economy.