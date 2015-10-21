Japan's Daido Life plans to keep increasing foreign bond buying

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Daido Life Insurance Co plans to further increase its holdings of foreign bonds in the second half of this fiscal year after buying 90 billion yen ($750.7 million) in the first half, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Daido Life, a unit of T&D Holdings Inc, sold 20 billion yen of domestic bonds in the fiscal half-year period through the end of September and plans to keep decreasing its domestic bond holdings in the second half through March 2016, Toru Torai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters.

Torai cited two main market risks in the coming months: the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s long-awaited increase in interest rates and China’s slowing economic growth. He expects the Fed will likely raise rates in December and China’s economy will have a “soft landing” rather than an economic shock.

“If the Fed postpones its interest rate hike, it will create uncertainty for emerging countries.” he said. “If stock prices increase as a result of the Fed delaying a rate increase, we can’t call that a ‘positive risk-on’ scenario.”

The insurer raised holdings of domestic stocks as well as foreign stocks in the previous half, and plans to stick to its current levels or buy more in the second half, although he said it could adjust this depending on market conditions. It bought 35 billion yen of domestic stocks and 25 billion yen of foreign stocks in the period through September.

Daido hedged 80 percent of its total foreign assets as of the end of June, he said.

The insurer, whose assets totaled 6.0052 trillion yen at the end of June, is one of the smallest of Japan’s seven major life insurance companies.

Daido forecasts that the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield would move in a range between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent in the second half of this fiscal year, and stand at 0.45 percent at the end of March 2016.

The 10-year JGB yield has moved away from a record low of 0.195 percent hit in January 2015, even as the Bank of Japan’s massive bond-buying program continues to pull liquidity from the domestic bond market. On Wednesday, the yield stood at 0.315 percent.

The insurer will maintain the average duration of its yen bond portfolio, which stood around 9.7 years, Torai said.

Daido predicts the 10-year Treasury yield will move between 1.8 percent and 2.9 percent in this fiscal half year, and stand at 2.7 percent at the end of March 2016. On Tuesday, it ended U.S. trading at 2.071 percent.

It expects Japan’s Nikkei stock average to trade between 16,000 and 21,500 points in the half-year through March 2016, and end the period at 20,000. On Wednesday, the Nikkei closed at 18,554.28.

Daido sees the dollar trading between 115 yen and 130 yen in the October-March period, and standing at 128 yen in March 2016. It sees the euro buying between 120 yen and 145 yen, and standing at 133 yen at the end of the period.

($1 = 119.8900 yen)