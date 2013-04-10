Mitsui Life to slow pace of Japan bond purchases

A man walks past a sign of Japanese life insurer Mitsui Life Insurance Co., Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Tokyo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance plans to slow the pace of its purchases of long-term Japanese government bonds as the Bank of Japan pursues a massive monetary expansion, although it aims to increase the duration of its investment portfolio, a company executive said on Wednesday.

“The speed at which we buy will drop,” Sei Sugimoto, head of investment planning at Mitsui Life, told Reuters in an interview.

But he added: “The feeling is that we have no choice but to buy, whether we want to or not.”

Mitsui Life, Japan’s fifth-largest life insurer with assets under management of about 6.5 trillion yen ($65.65 billion), plans to increase its holdings of domestic and foreign bonds by 50 billion to 60 billion yen in this fiscal year through March 2014, he said.

Mitsui follows a conservative investment strategy and has typically fully hedged its foreign bond purchases. It reduced its hedge ratio by the end of the last fiscal year, although it would have limited room to continue doing so this fiscal year, Sugimoto said.

It increased its holdings of foreign bonds in the fiscal year through March 2013 and may continue to do so, although it has no plans for a major allocation shift, Sugimoto said.

The BOJ said last Thursday that it will pump about $1.4 trillion into the economy and double Japan’s monetary base in two years to defeat deflation.

The announcement helped to push the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB to a record low of 0.315 percent last Friday. By Wednesday, it had bounced back to 0.600 percent.

Mitsui Life forecasts the 10-year JGB yield at 0.6 percent at the end of this fiscal year, after moving in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

The insurer has no plans to increase its holdings of Japanese stocks, Sugimoto said. It projects the Nikkei stock average .N225 will trade between 11,000 and 15,000 this fiscal year and end the year at 13,000. On Wednesday, the benchmark ended at 13,288.

Mitsui Life sees the dollar trading in a range of 90 to 105 yen this fiscal year, and the euro in a 120-135 yen range. It projects that the dollar will buy 100 yen at the end of the fiscal year and that the euro will buy 127 yen.

In late Asian trade on Wednesday, the dollar was buying 99.17 yen and the euro was at 129.93 yen.