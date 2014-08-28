FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Skylark to offer up to 112.6 bln yen in shares - filing
August 28, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Skylark to offer up to 112.6 bln yen in shares - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Skylark Co Ltd has decided to list in Tokyo on Oct. 9 and will offer up to 112.6 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in shares in its initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Investors have been expecting the restaurant chain operator to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange around October, some three years after it was bought out by private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in equity.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it had approved the listing.

(1 US dollar = 103.7400 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
