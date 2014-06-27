FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's state bank JBIC seeks more deals with private equity firms
#Deals
June 27, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's state bank JBIC seeks more deals with private equity firms

Junko Fujita

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - State-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which provides financial resources to domestic firms expanding abroad, is looking to boost its support for Japanese private equity-owned firms in overseas M&A deals, a JBIC executive said.

JBIC is also keen to jointly invest in domestic companies with global private equity firms, Shigeki Kimura, global head for JBIC’s industry finance group, told the AVCJ Japan Private Equity and Venture Forum on Thursday.

JBIC, which has traditionally focused on infrastructure and energy investments, made loans, guarantees and investments worth 15.3 trillion yen ($149.93 billion) last year.

Japan has three other entities that provide capital to Japanese companies - the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), the Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan (REVIC) and a fund managed by the state-owned Development Bank of Japan. They have $34 billion in funds for equity investments.

In March, JBIC invested $50 million in London-based CVC Capital Partners Ltd’s [CVC.UL] fourth Asian fund. Through that tie-up, JBIC will help facilitate the sale of companies owned by CVC to Japanese firms, Kimura said.

CVC in 2010 sold GS Paper and Packaging, a Malaysian maker of industrial brown paper and corrugated boxes, to Oji Holdings Corp. The following year it sold a stake in Hung Hing Group Ltd, a printing and packaging company, to Rengo Co.

“We want to sell more of our portfolio companies to Japanese companies, and Japanese companies are interested in buying our assets,” said Kei Mizukami, senior managing director for CVC Asia Pacific Japan.

($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
