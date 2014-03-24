FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan won't revise wartime brothel apology: Japan's Suga
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 24, 2014 / 4:14 AM / 4 years ago

Japan won't revise wartime brothel apology: Japan's Suga

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will neither revise a landmark 1993 apology to women, many Korean, who were forced to serve in wartime military brothels nor will it issue a new statement on the matter, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday.

“(The government) will examine the statement, but we will not revise it,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

He also denied the possibility of a new government statement on “comfort women” as suggested by Koichi Hagiuda, a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over the weekend.

Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported over the weekend that Hagiuda had suggested Japan could issue a new statement on comfort women if a review of the procedures that led to the government’s apology uncovered new facts.

Earlier this month, Abe said that his government would not revise the apology, issued by then-chief cabinet secretary Yohei Kono, which recognized the involvement of Japanese authorities in coercing the women to work in the military brothels - a point many conservative Japanese dispute.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye then expressed relief over Abe’s remarks, and the two leaders are now set to join U.S. President Barack Obama in a three-way summit on the sidelines of a nuclear summit in The Hague starting on Monday.

Washington has been pressing its allies Tokyo and Seoul to improve ties, strained by South Korea’s bitter memories of Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the peninsula and a territorial row over tiny South Korea-controlled islands.

Japan has been sending confusing messages about the Kono Statement, saying it will review the circumstances behind the apology, but not revise the statement itself.

Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida, Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Linda Sieg and Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.